World Vision’s latest campaign marks a pivotal moment for the brand, paying tribute to all the individuals who has contributed to World Vision’s remarkable legacy.

Departing from the past, this heartwarming initiative features Primal Scream’s ‘Movin On Up’ and showcases inspiring success stories in a celebration of the incredible generosity of Australians and their enduring impact on improving children’s lives worldwide.

VANDAL is proud to have had the opportunity to produce this project in partnership with World Vision.



