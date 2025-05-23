senckađ
Voyages - Just Wow (2024)

Voyages
23/05/2025
The Voyages ‘Just Wow’ campaign immerses you in the breathtaking beauty of Uluṟu, and highlights the enriching Indigenous experiences offered to travellers who are seeking a new kind of adventure.

This is more than a campaign; it’s a celebration of culture, art, and the extraordinary beauty of our world. Be captivated by the ancient Mala story of the Aṉangu people in the Wintjiri Wiṟu Light Show, see the natural and cultural landscapes of this remarkable region at sunrise, experience fine dining with magnificent views of Uluṟu and Kata Tjuṯa and see the gentle rhythms of colour lighting up the desert in the Field of Light exhibition.

Thank you to the Aṉangu community for entrusting us with the privilege of sharing their rich heritage. Working with Voyages & BMF we’ve crafted an experience that’s not just visually stunning but deeply rooted in the soul of this incredible land.


