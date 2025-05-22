senckađ
work

Piraeus Bank - It’s Piraeus Time

Piraeus Bank
22/05/2025
Ιt’s Piraeus Time

Time doesn’t stand still. It flies. It eludes us. It leaves a sense of unfinished business behind. But it also circles back. Bringing with it the promise of redemption.

After 12 long years without the title and three consecutive appearances in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, Olympiacos B.C. returns once again to the grand stage. This time, the hunger feels deeper. The fire burns brighter. And the belief… unshakable.

To mark this defining moment on the club’s 100th anniversary, Piraeus Bank, a brand tied to the identity of the city and the team released the film titled "It’s Piraeus Time." More than a traditional sports ad, the film is a tribute to persistence, passion, and pride. It captures the collective yearning of a club, its fans, and the people of Piraeus for the long-awaited 4th EuroLeague title.

Rather than relying on metaphors or intense athletic footage, the spot puts the spotlight on Olympiacos itself: its players (Evan Fournier, Sasha Vezenkov, Kostas Papanikolaou, Thomas Walkup, Shaquielle Mckissic, Giannoulis Larentzakis and the legend Argyris Kampouris), coaching (Giorgos Bartzokas) and administrative staff, and most importantly, the city that breathes red and white. From the player's locker room to the streets of Piraeus, the film builds a sense of unity and momentum, reminding us that this is more than basketball. It’s about reclaiming time. Owning it.

In Olympiacos, they trust. In Piraeus, they believe.

Because now, more than ever:

It’s Piraeus Time.

