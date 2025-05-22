The future of chocolate is uncertain, to say the least. Thanks to decades of cocoa farmers being exploited, climate change, crop disease and a lack of investment in future-proofing cocoa farms, the volume of cocoa being harvested is in steep decline. The latest data suggests a drop of about 30% – making it incredibly hard for farmers to earn a living income, even with higher cocoa prices.

If things keep heading in this direction, it’s a recipe for choco disaster.

In other words: The Chocopocalypse is coming…

Embracing Tony’s Chocolonely’s playful yet powerful voice around all things choco, we created a social campaign to help raise awareness of the global cocoa crisis, which we reframed as ‘The Chocopocalypse’.

Choco Fans mean business

Tony’s has a dedicated base of brand fans, so to highlight the growing scarcity of cocoa, we gave them a tongue-in-cheek glimpse of what their beloved bars could look like in the future. We challenged them to a digital game of ‘would you rather?’, asking them to choose between three less-than-tasty fictional Tony’s products that could be in the pipeline if the business is to survive ‘The Chocapocalypse’.

The solution is right in front of us

But all is not lost…yet! Tony’s has always sourced cocoa responsibly via its Open Chain model. This means fully traceable cocoa, paying farmers a higher price long-term and investing in them and their farms. Our campaign reminded Tony’s most engaged customers about the importance of their support for Tony’s Chocolonely and its 5 Sourcing Principles, and how every bite of their favourite bars is helping to create a stronger future for cocoa farmers.

