More and more people think galleries and museums are expensive to visit and not intended for them. So how do you increase footfall to Wellcome Collection, a museum and library exploring health and human experience on Euston Road? Launch a campaign to show London that the space is free to visit, inclusive of all lived experiences and invites people to explore what it means to be human.



Everyone’s experience of health matters

Wellcome Collection is a free museum and library exploring the past, present and future of health. With more and more people thinking galleries, cultural institutions and attractions are expensive to visit and not for them, it was becoming increasingly vital for Wellcome Collection to raise their voice about being a free, innovative and inclusive space in Central London.

They asked us to create a campaign that could convey the energy and spirit of their multi-faceted museum and unique collection, as well as demonstrate their commitment to being open and accessible to everyone.



An inclusive, immersive and collaborative approach

We designed a process that was inclusive, immersive and collaborative so we could create a campaign that was both reflective of the space and could engage key audiences.

To understand the barriers and benefits of visiting the Wellcome Collection and the nuances of the target audiences, we appointed a Creative Council who we consulted at every stage of the project process; carried out 121 walking interviews within the space to understand how the audience interacted with collection and used the amenities; and filmed vox pops on surrounding streets to gauge local brand awareness.



Speaking to ‘culture snackers’

Our research helped us identify an audience commonality of 'culture snackers' — those seeking quick, easy visits to cultural spaces that challenge and shift their perspective. Our strategy was to spark interest in people willing to consider new ideas and angles on health, by sharing intriguing thoughts and showing unexpected perspectives to raise awareness of this unique space for discovery.



Open to all and open to questions

Wellcome Collection is a space that’s open to all and open to questions. We wanted to share this spirit, showing that museums aren’t just a place for answers but for unearthing new questions too.

Health brings many questions, but rarely framed within the wider experience of being human. Usually, ‘health’ is positioned in a medical context or societal judgement - but what about intersections with art, music, or climate change?

These are the kinds of musings the space sparks. And around the museum you’ll find prompt cards inviting visitors to share their personal perspective. This became the centre of our campaign: thought-provoking open questions about health that relate to museum objects.

