What happens when you cast a beauty campaign without seeing anyone’s face?

This 40-second spot for Dove begins in silhouette — anonymous figures in a studio, unseen even by the crew. The casting was based entirely on voice, story, and lived experience. No photos, no auditions, no visual references.

As the lights rise, each woman steps into view. A single line. A moment of recognition. It’s a quietly radical approach to beauty storytelling — one that invites the viewer to meet the person before the face.

Awarded a D&AD Yellow Pencil for casting, the spot reframes the reveal not as transformation, but as truth.



​samfaulkner.co.uk​