TILLIT: A Fresh Identity in Fintech

TILLIT, a fintech startup, needed a brand that could cut through the exclusivity of the financial world while empowering and inspiring a new generation of investors.

Avoiding traditional cues of the sector, the visual identity leaned into a fresh, distinctive palette and logo design. Each letter of the TILLIT logo became a standalone hero visual, animated to reflect brand values and bring clarity to complex financial ideas through abstract iconography. Brand guidelines, along with website and app UI design, ensured consistency across every digital touchpoint.

