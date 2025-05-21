senckađ
Royal Academy of Engineering - RAE TIE - S4 - Think you know engineering

Royal Academy of Engineering
21/05/2025
Royal Academy of Engineering: #ThisIsEngineering

Engineering needed to be promoted beyond its traditional audience to tackle skills shortages and attract future innovators and entrepreneurs. The key challenge: connecting meaningfully with 13–18-year-olds on the channels they use most.

The #ThisIsEngineering brand and creative platform was launched to reshape perceptions. This high-profile, digitally-led campaign was designed to inspire the next generation by showcasing the astonishing range of fields engineers work in. Each campaign has featured 30-second to 2-minute films, with cut-downs tailored for YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.


