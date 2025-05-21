TEMPUR: A Fresh Look for a Luxurious Sleep Experience

After nearly a decade of collaboration, TEMPUR sought a fresh look to highlight the luxurious textures and finishes of their new product collections.

A lifestyle photoshoot was staged to showcase the products with architecture, props, and clothing reflecting TEMPUR’s luxurious Scandinavian aesthetic. A new colour palette was introduced, featuring white space with pops of colour, aligning with the products and making them easily identifiable. The refreshed photography suite was rolled out across brochures and in-store banners.

