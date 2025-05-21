Shpock: The Effortless Way to Sell Second-Hand

Shpock sought a campaign idea to expand their appeal beyond their existing user base and cement their position as the go-to platform for selling second-hand items. They needed a TVC that highlighted Shpock’s emphasis on locality, effortlessness, and freedom.

The concept revolved around the idea that most homes are filled with unloved, unused items, all capable of earning extra cash. To demonstrate how effortless this process could be, the TVC compressed the entire Shpock experience into a single “zap.”



