Sealy: A Brand Refresh for European Markets

Sealy, one of the world’s bestselling mattress brands, sought a brand refresh for their European markets, where they had limited recognition.

The central piece of the brand refresh was an extended film that would play in stores and online. The film traced the Sealy journey, from founder Daniel Haynes to today’s team, highlighting the care and support they provide to families worldwide. The visuals, with their realistic, warm, and down-to-earth tone, effectively communicated Sealy’s authentic and trustworthy nature. Crisp, optimistic photography featuring lived-in homes and unstaged family moments portrayed Sealy as the natural partner for everyday people. In addition to the film, the Sealy product brochure, in-store collateral, and brand guidelines were all updated to reflect the new direction.