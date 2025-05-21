Savile Row: Adapting a Heritage Brand for the Future

The Pollen Estate tasked us with adapting the world-renowned Savile Row brand to meet the evolving retail landscape. The goal was to modernise and future-proof the brand, while ensuring it remained rooted in its heritage and craftsmanship.

Through collaboration with tailors, landlords, agents, and fashion influencers, we developed a new proposition that would allow for adaptability and diversification. The new identity positioned Savile Row as the world’s destination for the ultimate in timeless and personalised craftsmanship and style.

