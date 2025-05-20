PayPal: Myth-Busting TV Campaign with Channel 4 Stars

Following a successful partnership the previous year, PayPal approached us to create six new myth-busting TVCs, each paired with different Channel 4/E4 programmes to communicate key value propositions.

The campaign introduced three housemates whose comedic mishaps highlighted the indispensable role of the PayPal app. Channel 4 stars Alex Brooker and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell provided witty voiceovers. The six adverts were launched on Channel 4, E4, and VoD, and were also broadcast across PayPal’s owned and paid social channels, celebrating shared brand values of inclusivity and normalising the normal.





