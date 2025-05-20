Newcastle Helix: A Bold Brand for a Unique Innovation District

Newcastle Helix, the UK’s only city-centre innovation district of its kind, needed a fresh brand and a comprehensive 3-year communications strategy to attract key target audiences.

The new brand, encompassing strategy, proposition, tagline, audience profiles, and brand model, was designed to reflect Helix’s diverse offerings—spanning residential, business, academia, and the public sector. The rebrand included renaming the district from Newcastle Science Central to Newcastle Helix, a name that better aligned with its mixed-use nature. A generative logo was created using locally-collected data, symbolising the site’s forward-thinking approach. Additionally, unique sub-brands were developed for each building within the development, all co-existing under the Helix umbrella.





