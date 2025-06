Refreshing Most Wanted Wines’ Brand Identity

Most Wanted Wines sought a strategic and creative refresh to grow their following and boost interest in their fun, accessible wines.

The solution involved creating a bold visual identity using collages, brushstrokes, and a focus on the iconic Most Wanted logo. This was paired with playful, snackable social content, including fun facts, surprise pairings, and wine-themed playlists. The new identity complemented the brand’s lively personality, driving engagement across social platforms.