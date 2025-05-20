Xbox/Bethesda were looking to drive intrigue and excitement of their upcoming game launch with a cross-section of passion points. One of these was sports, more specifically; Motor Racing.



Formula 1 has exploded in recent years with attendance and engagement with US-based races driving huge audience growth across the United States.



At the same time, BWT Alpine Formula One team were looking to continue to grow their engagement with a younger, Gen Z demographic. With gaming a key passion point.



Thus the execution to create a custom one-of-a-kind car livery was created to perfectly straddle these two audiences with a truly unique activation.



The American audience was a key focus for both brands, with the explosion of interest in formula 1 amongst a younger Gen Z group and a strong gaming interest in the region.



The challenge however, was that livery reveals have become more common - the work had to stand out and cut through during a race weekend where two major other F1 teams would be announcing special liveries. Equally, the car itself was to be revealed in person only 2 days before the race, so there was a need for an activation that could drive excitement and land the IP/collaboration without showing the actual car itself.



Utilising a custom designed truck and fully functional 20ft long Wooden shipping crate straight out of an Indiana-Jones epic which became a moving billboard, complete with logo branding, co-ordinates for the race track and treated to look as though it had travelled through all manner of landscapes and terrains to get there.



The truck covered iconic locations such as the Bonneville Salt Flats - synonymous with the world of motorsport to a LA shipyard, MOAB and Monument Valley, the vast and empty expanses of White Sands National park to the bustling Las Vegas Strip - ending with a cinematic arrival to doing a lap of the world famous Circuit of the Americas



The campaign achieved:

- Over 1 Billion total impressions across all media and owned channel touchpoints, bringing collaborative posting from Bethesda, BWT Alpine Formula 1, Circuit of the Americas and even The Venetian Las Vegas

- 25% share of voice amongst all content across BWT Alpine Formula 1 social channels in the lead up to the race

- 34% more likes that the closest competing livery real for that race weekend

- 65 Global Press Articles covering the collaboration and/or the content including the crate.

