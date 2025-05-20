senckađ
La-Z-Boy - UK Launch Campaign (Images)

La-Z-Boy
20/05/2025
Connoisseurs of Comfort: La-Z-Boy UK’s First Above-the-Line Campaign

La-Z-Boy, renowned for its world-leading recliners, launched its first ever above-the-line campaign in the UK, aiming to expand its audience beyond the traditional stereotype.

The campaign, “Connoisseurs of Comfort”, focused on the emotional experience of purchasing a sofa, highlighting the comfort of moments spent with loved ones—lazy Sundays, nights in with a glass of wine, and playtime with kids. It featured unlikely experts in comfort, such as Mr. Caesar, an Irish setter with a PhD in relaxation, and the movie-watching Clarke family, masters of durability and quality control. The nationwide campaign included TV, press, and paid online ads, positioning La-Z-Boy as a brand that blends emotional appeal with practicality in an otherwise function-driven category.

