For the Originals: King’s Cross Marketing Campaign

King’s Cross, London’s boldest new neighbourhood, sought a standout marketing campaign to highlight its vibrant community, curated for independently-minded people and businesses.

The campaign, “For the Originals”, captured the eclectic nature of the area’s food, beverage, and lifestyle offerings. Bold photography and striking colour palettes conveyed the diversity of experiences available, from dining and exercise to beauty and experiential activities. The campaign was rolled out across multiple channels, including the website, window vinyls, and video, bringing the King’s Cross community to life.