Switch Once, Change Forever

For many businesses, energy is crucial, but with so many day-to-day challenges, it often slips to the bottom of the priority list.

Haven Power sought to create a fresh print campaign to boost loyalty among existing customers and encourage time-poor SMEs to switch energy providers.

The solution centred around three adverts featuring an imagined case study of a business that switched to Haven and saw lasting benefits. The campaign used striking, futuristic CGI imagery, crafted by a matte painter, to captivate attention and deliver the message, “Switch once, change forever.” This highlighted how one simple change could spark a chain reaction, benefiting both the environment and the business’s bottom line.

