Simplifying Energy

Haven Power needed a series of short B2B animations to simplify complex energy topics in an engaging and accessible way.

The solution featured an origami-based character that evolved with the narration, creating a dynamic visual experience. Scripts distilled complex topics, providing clear and playful explanations for questions like “Can you make money from electricity?” and “What are you paying for?”. Renowned scientist Johnny Ball provided the voiceover, adding credibility and clarity. The animations were shared across Haven Power’s owned and earned channels, offering businesses a straightforward resource for understanding energy.