Zyxel Networks - Zero to IT Hero

Zyxel Networks
20/05/2025
Ready to launch their first major online advertising campaign for the EMEA market, Zyxel Networks challenged us to develop, script and produce two comedy-centric ads that tell the world simply what they do. Plus, a stills campaign to boot.

This 'Severance'-inspired, comical, tale of two offices centres around a typical IT guy, whose tribulations with tech become increasingly more painful, leading to a chaotic crescendo. Compared to his alternate self, whose experience in an office equipped with Zyxel Networks, deems him a hero amongst his colleagues.

One office, a dystopian world of bad choices… the other, a nirvana of calm productivity with Zyxel Networks systems in place.

Directed by Craig McLaughlin.

Nominated for two awards in advertising for Best Film.

About
