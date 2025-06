Inspiring the Next Generation: GDST’s Digital Campaign for Sixth Form Recruitment

The Girls' Day School Trust (GDST) sought to attract new students to their Sixth Forms across 25 schools, while also retaining current students as they moved up to Years 12 and 13.

Drawing from real stories of current students, a digital campaign was crafted to highlight their experiences in GDST Sixth Forms. The campaign directed traffic to a newly designed GDST Sixth Form website, featuring vibrant colours, engaging imagery, and information presented in the students' own voices.