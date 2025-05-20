eBay meets Bake Off: A Colourful Campaign for Passion and Individuality

eBay wanted a campaign that would capture the spirit of individuality and passion, engaging the massive fanbase of The Great British Bake Off.

The solution featured tattoo fixer Jay Hutton and Paralympic gold medallist Hannah Cockroft, each showcasing their unique skills in the kitchen. To make the campaign even more relevant, the ads were tied to specific Bake Off themes: for bread week, Hannah kneaded dough, while biscuit week saw Jay icing vibrant cookies. The eBay service was highlighted by showing the talent receiving and unboxing the colourful purchases that helped bring their bakes to life.





