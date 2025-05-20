senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Ebay / Channel 4 - Great British Bake Off - 'Hannah Cockcroft, Cake'

Ebay / Channel 4
20/05/2025
16
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

eBay meets Bake Off: A Colourful Campaign for Passion and Individuality

eBay wanted a campaign that would capture the spirit of individuality and passion, engaging the massive fanbase of The Great British Bake Off.

The solution featured tattoo fixer Jay Hutton and Paralympic gold medallist Hannah Cockroft, each showcasing their unique skills in the kitchen. To make the campaign even more relevant, the ads were tied to specific Bake Off themes: for bread week, Hannah kneaded dough, while biscuit week saw Jay icing vibrant cookies. The eBay service was highlighted by showing the talent receiving and unboxing the colourful purchases that helped bring their bakes to life.


About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1