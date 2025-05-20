Future Positive: Drax’s Global Campaign for a Sustainable Future

To launch Drax on a global stage, the challenge was to spotlight their three strategic outcomes: climate positive, nature positive, and people positive.

Building on the success of “Be Future Positive”, the campaign was streamlined to “Future Positive”, acting as an umbrella for all three outcomes. Insights from global focus groups informed the messaging, leading to the creation of a master messaging matrix for consistency across markets. Each strategic outcome was supported by unique Noma Bar illustrations, which were brought to life in animations, reinforcing Drax’s commitment to a sustainable future.

