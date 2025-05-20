In the face of growing competitive threats, from emerging sandbox titles like Roblox, Minecraft relinquished the brand rulebook for creators across the world. Working with talent across all manners of mediums, to utilise Minecraft as the ultimate ideas sandbox for their next creation.



Leaning into the brand ethos that 'there is no right way to play' - We worked together with Minecraft to create a blocky experiment to showcase how accessible the franchise is for anyone to jump in, play, and supercharge their creativity in any form.

READ MORE HERE

10 artists, 7 countries, one brief. A truly eclectic gallery of work spanning disciplines from agricultural landscaping to Japanese watercolour, from Mexico to France, from a 19-year old College student to a 74-year old Grandpa.



The results?

- 71.7 Million Video Views [11.9m paid, 59.8m organic] - 14x initial target

- 2.86 million engagements

- #1 trending on TikTok [Twice] for #ShapeYourWorld

- 3786 minutes of content

- Contributing to a brand social engagement lift of over 70%