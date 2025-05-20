senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Minecraft - Creativity Squared: Minecraft Meets Art

Minecraft
20/05/2025
38
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the face of growing competitive threats, from emerging sandbox titles like Roblox, Minecraft relinquished the brand rulebook for creators across the world. Working with talent across all manners of mediums, to utilise Minecraft as the ultimate ideas sandbox for their next creation.


Leaning into the brand ethos that 'there is no right way to play' - We worked together with Minecraft to create a blocky experiment to showcase how accessible the franchise is for anyone to jump in, play, and supercharge their creativity in any form.

READ MORE HERE

10 artists, 7 countries, one brief. A truly eclectic gallery of work spanning disciplines from agricultural landscaping to Japanese watercolour, from Mexico to France, from a 19-year old College student to a 74-year old Grandpa.

The results?
- 71.7 Million Video Views [11.9m paid, 59.8m organic] - 14x initial target
- 2.86 million engagements
- #1 trending on TikTok [Twice] for #ShapeYourWorld
- 3786 minutes of content
- Contributing to a brand social engagement lift of over 70%

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1