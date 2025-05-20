senckađ
Drax - Carbon Capture by Drax

Drax
20/05/2025
Carbon Capture by Drax: Demystifying BECCS for a Sustainable Future

Drax needed to raise awareness and secure government funding for their pioneering BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage) technology.

The solution was “Carbon Capture by Drax” — a campaign designed to simplify the complex language around BECCS while positioning Drax as the leading force in this innovation. A custom logo lockup was developed, and renowned illustrator Noma Bar was commissioned to create bespoke illustrations that captured key moments in the Drax story, from the US election to securing planning permissions for BECCS. The campaign’s colour palette and visuals aligned seamlessly with Drax’s brand, while powerful copy conveyed the importance of the technology. The campaign was rolled out across brochures, digital assets, and events, with further iterations continuing the visual style and Noma Bar illustrations.

v2.25.1