Be Future Positive: Drax’s Brand for Sustainable Business Transformation

Energy company Drax needed a brand that would capture the attention of C-suite executives and position them for future tenders.

The solution was “Be Future Positive” — a campaign visualised through a striking animation by Noma Bar. The brand highlighted Drax’s innovative carbon capture products and services, showcasing their role as both an energy provider and a transformative partner for businesses on sustainable journeys. To further engage key decision-makers, assets included an interactive game at the Conservative Party Conference aimed at government figures.





