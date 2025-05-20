The Power of Now: Daikin’s Mural for a Greener Future

As sponsors of the BBC Earth Experience, Daikin wanted to highlight their sustainable credentials in a memorable way.

The solution? A mural created by artist Vic Lee, using the world’s first air pollution ink. The artwork visualised the invisible threat of carbon emissions, while showcasing how Daikin’s technology can help solve the climate crisis. Titled “The Power of Now”, the mural mixed statistics and striking visuals to send a clear message: 95% of the tech needed to tackle the crisis already exists.

