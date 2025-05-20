Care for Every Climate: Daikin’s Emotive Brand Positioning

Daikin, the global leader in air conditioning and refrigerants, needed a single-minded brand positioning that could reflect both their expertise and environmental responsibility.

The result was “Care for every climate” — a creative platform that positioned Daikin as a caregiver, addressing both consumer comfort and the environmental impact of their technologies. To visually reinforce this, the crescent symbol was created, blending cool and warm tones to reflect Daikin’s range from air conditioning to heat pumps.