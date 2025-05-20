The Journey of Cotton: A Film That Shows the Power of Giving Fabric — and People — a Second Chance

Cotton Incorporated wanted to bring Cotton Lives On’s social purpose to life through film — not just telling the story of cotton recycling, but showing the real-world impact it can have.

The result was an emotive, visually rich film that led with urgency. Opening with stark statistics on homelessness and landfill waste, the narrative quickly shifted to hope — showing how recycling cotton can be part of the solution.

Filming across the UK and France with Cotton Lives On’s partners, the story followed the full journey of reprocessing cotton goods, revealing how discarded textiles could be transformed into something meaningful and useful.

