Company Shop Group - Wanted Not Wasted

Company Shop Group
20/05/2025
Wanted, Not Wasted: Company Shop Group’s Campaign to Rethink Surplus

Following the success of previous work with waste management company Biffa, Company Shop Group (CSG) approached with a mission: to promote their services to major retailers and show how surplus goods don’t have to go to waste.
The solution was “Wanted, Not Wasted” — a playful yet impactful campaign designed to showcase CSG’s ability to redirect surplus products, turning waste into opportunity.

The creative platform spanned six key offerings, including brand integrity, industry benefit, and diagnostics expertise. Using quirky product imagery, from potato smileys to Jammie Dodgers, alongside witty copy, the campaign highlighted how surplus goods — often discarded due to minor issues like weight discrepancies or labelling errors — were actually perfectly good.

The messaging emphasised how these goods could be redirected to Company Shops, where they’d support local communities, help the environment, and offer financial benefits to businesses.

