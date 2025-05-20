senckađ
Cotton Incorporated - What counts as cotton?

Cotton Incorporated
20/05/2025
Cotton Lives On: A New Brand Giving Fabric a Second Life

Cotton Incorporated set out to launch a UK pilot initiative that would do two things: encourage the recycling of cotton goods and spotlight the natural brilliance of cotton itself. The challenge was to build an entire brand platform from the ground up — one that could inspire behaviour change and feel distinctly fresh.

The result was Cotton Lives On — a hopeful, forward-looking brand built around the power of circularity. The identity celebrated cotton’s ability to be reused, repurposed, and kept in circulation, rather than cast aside.

A stitched visual language ran through the look and feel, brought to life through photography, a dedicated website, and messaging that wove together purpose and personality. A playful stop-motion film helped educate audiences on what can be recycled and why cotton’s properties make it the ideal sustainable material — soft, strong, and made to last.

v2.25.1