Not Worth the Gamble: c2c Takes on Fare Dodgers with a Bold Bet

Fare evasion costs train companies millions each year — and for many passengers, the risk still feels worth it. To flip that narrative, c2c launched a campaign designed to hit where it counts: perception.

The message was simple but punchy — “Not worth the gamble” — brought to life through bold, attention-grabbing visuals inspired by the world of betting. Think roulette wheels, slot machines, and playing cards reimagined to carry a far tougher message: getting caught comes with real consequences.

The creative ran across trains and stations on the London–Essex line, using high-impact placements to stop fare dodgers in their tracks — and encourage second thoughts before skipping the ticket barrier.



