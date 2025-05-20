senckađ
work

c2c - Pip

c2c
20/05/2025
Meet Pip: The Little Character Making a Big Difference for c2c Passengers

Train operator c2c needed a smart, standout way to share key travel information with busy passengers — something practical, engaging, and built for everyday impact.

Enter Pip — a bright-eyed, friendly character designed to deliver updates with warmth and clarity. Starting with a hero animation and a series of snappy cut-downs, Pip made an attention-grabbing debut across the network.

The launch was supported by playful vinyls dotted around stations, shareable social posts, and a story booklet — complete with colouring pencils for younger travellers. To future-proof Pip’s journey, a full set of illustration guidelines was developed, outlining how the character could interact with props and settings across campaigns.

The result was a visual system full of charm, built to stop passengers in their tracks — and keep them moving in the right direction.


v2.25.1