Stop the Devastation

Brain Tumour Research needed a ‘text to donate’ campaign to support their sponsorship of a major Summer Family Festival series — building awareness and long-term support from a new generation of givers.

With just three weeks to deliver, the campaign focused on a powerful, unfiltered truth. Titled ‘Stop the Devastation’, it combined stark statistics with deeply human stories — featuring real people living with the disease and families left behind by it.

Built on the strength of Brain Tumour Research’s passionate community, the campaign channelled their voices to move public hearts and minds. No gloss, no sugar-coating — just the raw facts about the UK’s deadliest cancer and the urgent need for greater funding and policy change.

The work spanned emotional films, striking portraits and bold calls to action, brought to life across festival screens, London Underground posters, flyers and the organisation’s digital channels — turning awareness into action, and audiences into allies.

