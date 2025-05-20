Big Clean Switch Challenges What 'Clean' Really Means

Big Clean Switch wanted to convince more people to make the leap to renewable energy. But in a world full of climate guilt and eco finger-wagging, we knew shame wasn’t going to spark action.

So, we took a smarter approach.

We tapped into a universal truth: people take pride in a clean home. So we posed a bold question — how clean is your house, really?

Our campaign featured two identical, beautifully kept homes. One was labelled “This house is clean”, the other “This house is dirty”. The twist? The only difference was what powered them. Because a spotless kitchen loses its shine when it’s fuelled by fossil fuels.

Through punchy Facebook videos and thumb-stopping carousels, we made clean energy the real marker of a clean home — challenging assumptions and nudging audiences to switch, without the sermon.