What Iff Waste Wasn’t Wasted? Biffa Reframes the Future of Waste

Say “Biffa” and most people think bins. But the UK’s waste management powerhouse had a bigger story to tell — one that went far beyond collection rounds and black bags.

To shift perception and spark curiosity among B2B audiences, we helped Biffa lift the lid on what really drives their business.

At the heart of the campaign was a simple, provocative question: What iff waste wasn’t wasted? A thought-starter that opened up a world of possibility — from cutting-edge recycling solutions to circular economy innovation. We used Biffa’s most iconic asset, their unmistakable red trucks, to connect the dots between their services and the people who deliver them.

More than just a fleet, these trucks became a canvas to spotlight the real engine of the business: the passionate, dedicated teams working across the UK to turn waste into resource.

The result? A brand platform that redefined what Biffa stands for — not just waste collection, but a smarter, more sustainable future.

