Biffa - 2022 Commonwealth Games Partnership

Biffa
20/05/2025
Biffa Brings the Grit to the Games with a Champion-Worthy Waste Crew

When Biffa was named the Official Waste Management and Recycling Provider of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, they didn’t want to blend into the background — they wanted to own their role with pride.

So we helped them do just that.

Instead of a glossy, corporate campaign, we kept it real. Enter ‘We Do Waste’ — a bold, no-nonsense platform that celebrated Biffa’s everyday heroes. While the world focused on athletic glory, we turned the spotlight onto the people working behind the scenes to keep the Games clean, safe and running smoothly.

From frontline crews to logistics legends, the campaign gave Biffa employees their moment to shine — proving that not all champions wear medals.

