Insight

The Volkstheater Wien stands at the threshold of a bold new programmatic era. Under the artistic direction of Jan Philipp Gloger, this storied institution is undertaking a radical realignment—becoming more socially relevant, more open, more accessible. Its cultural mission: to redefine theater as a sensuous and political space for encounter and exchange. Its communication objective: to establish a compelling new brand identity that doesn’t merely accompany this transformation but powerfully embodies it.

​



Challenge

As the newly appointed lead agency, our task was to completely reimagine and redesign the Volkstheater Wien’s corporate identity—from the logo and typography to the visual language. The launchpad: the programmatic repositioning for the 2025/26 season. The challenge: to craft a brand presence that strikes a fine balance between progressive zeitgeist and cultural depth.

The goal was to create a form of Contemporary Branding that expresses conviction, embraces complexity, stages diversity, and resonates emotionally—not only with Viennese audiences, but far beyond. A sharply defined design that functions beyond aesthetics—ensuring broad digital and physical visibility across the cityscape and stage, bridging the spectrum from comedy to classics, from critical discourse to nightlife.









Result

The new visual identity of the Volkstheater is a statement in itself: visually radical, conceptually profound, at once playful and provocative. At its core: the logo—a typographic element that is free, fluid, and feather-light, orbiting around the word “Volk” (people), symbolizing the theater’s ambition to move among the people and resonate with the world.

Each production is accompanied by iconic cut-out imagery—minimalist, witty, sometimes layered with meaning, sometimes boldly direct. They invite interpretation or simply aim to delight. The ensemble becomes the heart of the identity: Viennese photographer Maša Stanić captures the actors beyond traditional portrait conventions, elevating them into iconic figures.







The central campaign line, “Spürst dich noch?” (“Do you still feel yourself?”), merges an almost intimate address with a call for self-reflection—a powerful prompt to reconnect with our inner lives in times of growing disconnection.



“Our rebranding unites attention and attitude, zeitgeist and substance. That’s exactly what a theater needs when it aspires to be more than just a stage—it wants to become a movement.”

— Matthias Alber, Creative Director Copy & Concept