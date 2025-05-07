"In this episode of Audience Connection Podcast hosted by Lydia Chan, we explore the transformative power of journalism in brand storytelling with Stephanie Paterik, GM of Editorial and Editor-in-Chief at The Trade Desk. Drawing from her impressive two-decade journey through newsrooms and executive media roles, Stephanie unveils how adopting a journalist's mindset can elevate brand content from forgettable to indispensable.



Stephanie illuminates the fundamental difference between editorial thinking and traditional campaign approaches, championing what she calls ""serving versus selling."" Her team at The Current has achieved remarkable growth by applying journalistic principles to corporate content, creating a highly engaged community of industry leaders and decision-makers. She explains her targeted ""bullseye approach"" to audience development and reveals why opinion pieces that take genuine stands have become their most resonant content.



Whether you're considering building an editorial function within your organization or simply want to infuse your content strategy with more authenticity, this episode delivers invaluable insights. Discover how to create content your audience genuinely craves, the importance of being an active participant in cultural conversations rather than a distant observer, and why finding the balance between creativity and business objectives might be your most powerful tool for meaningful audience connection.



