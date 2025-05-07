"This week on The Audience Connection Podcast, Lydia Chan welcomes Jillian Johnson, GoDaddy's self-proclaimed ""customer hype woman"" and a powerhouse in customer storytelling and advocacy. With a decade of experience amplifying small business owners' voices, Jillian shares invaluable insights on crafting authentic customer narratives.



Discover why customer stories resonate more deeply than traditional marketing, how to create environments where people feel comfortable sharing their truths, and the delicate balance brands should strike when telling customer stories. Jillian reveals her unique approach to measuring success beyond conventional metrics and explains why brands should position themselves as the ""venue"" rather than the main character in customer narratives.



Whether you're marketing to small businesses or looking to strengthen your customer advocacy program, this episode offers a masterclass in relationship-based storytelling that creates lasting impact.

"