"In this episode of Audience Connection Podcast, Lydia Chan welcomes seasoned film director, Eternal Polk, whose work spans branded content, music videos, commercials, and award-winning documentaries. Eternal shares his journey from NYU film school to creating his award-winning documentary, ""Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land,"" while exploring how brand storytelling has evolved from selling products to selling emotions.



Eternal highlights the moment he recognized advertising's shift toward emotional storytelling and discusses why brands must stay actively engaged with culture rather than observing from a distance. He advocates for diversity in creative teams, suggesting brands need a ""Chief Curiosity Officer"" who remains connected to cultural movements, and reveals why major campaigns often fall flat.



Tune in for invaluable insights on creating authentic connections with audiences through storytelling. Whether you're a marketer, filmmaker, or brand strategist, Eternal's perspective on balancing data with instinct, embracing diverse voices, and learning from historical cycles will help you craft more resonant and impactful content that truly connects with your audience."