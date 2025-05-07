"In this episode, Lydia Chan speaks with Amy Goodman, VP of Creative Content Development at TeamPeople, about creating meaningful content that truly connects with audiences.



With her extensive experience leading global creative teams and managing cross-platform media campaigns, Amy explains why we need to prioritize human connection in content creation and why social media shouldn't be treated as an afterthought but as another gateway for audiences to build brand trust. She also shares her lifelong mission to fix the briefing process and how AI's greatest potential lies in improving this process and not in replacing creative output.



Don’t miss this thoughtful conversation and don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe to the channel!"