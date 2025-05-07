"This week on The Audience Connection Podcast, Lydia Chan welcomes Christine Sanders, Senior Executive Director at BuzzFeed, for an insightful discussion on creating culturally resonant content that drives both engagement and revenue.



Drawing from her extensive experience leading BuzzFeed's editorial identity channels and branded content studio, Christine unravels the delicate balance between data-driven decisions and creative intuition. Learn how brands can authentically collaborate with editorial teams while maintaining narrative integrity, and discover strategies for creating content that truly speaks to specific cultural audiences.



Don't miss this deep dive into the intersection of creative storytelling, audience analytics, and authentic brand partnerships."