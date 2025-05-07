"This week on The Audience Connection Podcast, Lydia Chan sits down with Brad Argent, Head of Ancestry Studios, to uncover the art of unbranded storytelling and its power to build authentic audience connections.



Drawing from his nearly two decades of experience at Ancestry, Brad shares his innovative approach to content creation that transcends traditional advertising. Discover how confirmation and transformation narratives can work together, why letting go might be the key to building trust, and how brands can play the long game in content creation. Brad's unique perspective on inspiring curiosity through storytelling offers fresh insights for content creators looking to make a lasting impact.



Join us for an illuminating conversation that challenges conventional wisdom and offers practical strategies for evolving your brand's storytelling approach."