"Lydia Chan, Managing Director, USA. In this episode, we dive deep into what makes stories stick and how to forge genuine connections with today's sophisticated audiences.



Discover why creativity is more than just innate talent - it's a technical skill that can be developed and honed. Lydia breaks down the essential role of change in storytelling and challenges traditional linear narratives, revealing how non-linear approaches can inject authenticity into your content. Whether you're a seasoned creative or just starting your content journey, this episode offers fresh perspectives on audience engagement that you won't want to miss."



