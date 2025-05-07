senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

The Audience Connection Podcast - Crafting Stories: The Intersection of Brand and Entertainment

The Audience Connection Podcast
07/05/2025
24
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

"Lydia Chan, Managing Director, USA. In this episode, we dive deep into what makes stories stick and how to forge genuine connections with today's sophisticated audiences.

Discover why creativity is more than just innate talent - it's a technical skill that can be developed and honed. Lydia breaks down the essential role of change in storytelling and challenges traditional linear narratives, revealing how non-linear approaches can inject authenticity into your content. Whether you're a seasoned creative or just starting your content journey, this episode offers fresh perspectives on audience engagement that you won't want to miss."


About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1