For Hispanics, dating outside their culture comes with unique challenges, mainly because Latinos and Latinas must navigate a maze of stereotypes and false expectations just to find something real. The dating scene is full of BS, and Chispa is here to cut through it.



As the leading dating app for Latinos in the U.S., Chispa launched its latest campaign, “Amor with No BS,” over Valentine’s weekend with an unforgettable Off-Broadway experience. We reimagined Shakespeare’s most iconic love stories—Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, and Hamlet—through a Latino Gen Z lens, stripping away outdated labels and stereotypes to make them authentically ours.

As the centerpiece of this campaign, we created an original play produced by Chispa.

It featured an all-Latino cast and crew and showcased our culture onstage and behind the scenes. This initiative wasn’t just about entertainment; it was a cultural statement, one that celebrated Latino identity, rejected misrepresentation, and proved that when it comes to love, authenticity matters.