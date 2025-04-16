​Name a more iconic duo than KFC and Gymshark. We'll wait. 👀



When KFC UK & Ireland launched Rice Bowls in the UK last week, it presented the perfect opportunity to partner with fitness heavyweights, Gymshark. Together, we could shout about our brand new dish for the balanced lifestylers - one that could satisfy cravings while fuelling gym goals.



Our friends at Freuds Group and Gymshark launched the collab with a 'KFConditioning' class (feat. drumbells AKA weighted chicken drumsticks), and we amplified it on social - sending some quite frankly terrified team members to be put through their paces, before earning some post-sweat scran.



Pure chaos and a lot of fun!​

