senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

KFC x Gymshark - Gains Have Never Tasted So Good!

KFC x Gymshark
16/04/2025
108
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Name a more iconic duo than KFC and Gymshark. We'll wait. 👀

When KFC UK & Ireland launched Rice Bowls in the UK last week, it presented the perfect opportunity to partner with fitness heavyweights, Gymshark. Together, we could shout about our brand new dish for the balanced lifestylers - one that could satisfy cravings while fuelling gym goals.

Our friends at Freuds Group and Gymshark launched the collab with a 'KFConditioning' class (feat. drumbells AKA weighted chicken drumsticks), and we amplified it on social - sending some quite frankly terrified team members to be put through their paces, before earning some post-sweat scran.

Pure chaos and a lot of fun!

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1