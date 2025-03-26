senckađ
work

Radkultur - Brand Transformation

Radkultur
26/03/2025
Intro

We think the Tour de France is a bit overrated, but reinventing the wheel? Now that’s a challenge we’re happy to take on! Being the strategic and creative driving force behind a vision that makes Hamburg more sustainable, vibrant, and livable? Challenge accepted!

Because Hamburg has it – the best flow through the city. With innovative modal split concepts, major infrastructure upgrades, and an expanding network of bike lanes and veloroutes, the gateway to the world has been setting new mobility milestones for years.

Task

To solidify Hamburg’s position as a model city for future mobility, the identity development for public bike parking was launched in 2023.


Strategy

The result? A strong brand positioning that establishes cycling as a core element of urban sustainability.

Let’s cycle the extra mile. We are creating a comprehensive umbrella brand that unites all public cycling initiatives in Hamburg. This Branded-House approach ensures seamless recognition and alignment across all sub-brands.

That means: Maximum appeal for cycling – and seamless integration for bike parking as a key sub-brand in Hamburg’s growing cycling ecosystem.


Result

Cycling is more than transportation – it’s expression, conviction, and passion. It’s culture. And Hamburg isn’t just a bike-friendly city – it’s a pioneer of New Mobility.

Our brand name, “Radkultur Hamburg,” makes the idea of switching and rethinking easy and accessible for everyone. The brand design follows a radically intuitive and inclusive approach – both conceptually and visually.​​

