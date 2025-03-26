Where Tiebreak Meets Coffee Break Meets Contemporary Branding: Karl Anders Presents New Project In Down Under

Melbourne has consistently ranked among the top five most livable cities globally, surpassing hotspots like London, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Lars Kreyenhagen, founder and Executive Strategy Director of Karl Anders (Hamburg, Paris), chose Smith Street in Collingwood as the base for his stay during the Australian Open. This choice became the focal point for his Hamburg-based studio’s latest international project.

The design agency Karl Anders, renowned for its exclusive positioning in contemporary branding, is setting new standards beyond the Pacific. The collaboration emerged from a chance encounter: Volkan Demircan, a former hotel manager and business consultant, whom Lars Kreyenhagen met during his journalistic visit to Melbourne, was about to launch his new brand, “Spectrum Coffee.” Located in the trendy Collingwood district, Melbourne’s oldest and most inspiring neighborhood, it was clear that this was the perfect match. Karl Anders would develop the entire branding for the promising Spectrum brand and prepare it for expansion.

THE OTHER COFFEE BRAND

“Spectrum Coffee aligns perfectly with our creative DNA,” says Lars Kreyenhagen. “When the decision was made, I immediately called the biggest coffee aficionado I know, Marcel Häusler, Creative Director of our Paris studio. In just three weeks, we had the complete package ready for the grand opening.”

Logo, typography, colors, shapes, interior design, packaging, campaign and event concepts, exhibitions, and collaborations: Spectrum Coffee embodies the essence of a true challenger brand, from holistic branding to a meticulously curated brand experience.

COME AS YOU ARE

“We’re selling happiness; that’s our quality promise,” says Volkan Demircan. With over twenty years of experience in international hospitality and as a passionate coffee roaster, he aims to create a brand experience with Spectrum Coffee that celebrates culinary enjoyment. “At its core, the brand invites you to ‘Come as you are,’” Demircan continues. “Collaborating with Karl Anders was a stroke of luck. Their interdisciplinary approach to branding has resulted in a truly unique and captivating brand.”

While the store serves as a community space and showroom, the new branding opens up numerous opportunities. In addition to expanding the shop, plans include launching a product line, merchandise, and exclusive music compilations.

As a prelude to the grand opening, Lars Kreyenhagen, performing as DJ Lars Exit, played a set at the soft opening event, further strengthening the bond between the two collaborators. (--> Listen now on Spotify)





Here is the link to spectrum coffee: https://spectrumcoffee.com.au​

